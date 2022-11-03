Settlement of Kashmir dispute key to everlasting regional peace: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said resolution of the moping Kashmir disagreement is crucial to emergence of endless peace and stability in South Asia.

Speaking at a meeting with American Congressman Thomas Suozzi in New York, he said the United States should appoint a special representative on Kashmir and use its influence to resolve the disagreement peacefully.

He appreciated the US administration for pledging further finances to help flood tide- destroyed people of Pakistan.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry asked the American Congressman Thomas Suozzi to raise the voice of the Kashmiri people in the American Congress in order to stop the massacre of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of the Indian occupation forces.