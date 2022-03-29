Rescheduled West Indies ODIs to be played in Rawalpindi

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday that the West Indies will tour Pakistan in June to play three ODIs in Rawalpindi which were postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the tourists’ squad during their visit last year.

“Rawalpindi will host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches against the West Indies at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from June 8-12,” the PCB said in a news release.

The West Indies will arrive in Islamabad on June 5 for the One-Day Internationals on June 8, 10 and 12.

The series is part of World Cup Super League from which the top seven countries will qualify directly for next year’s World Cup in India.

The three ODIs were supposed to be part of the West Indies tour to Pakistan last December, but were rescheduled after five positive Covid-19 cases were reported in the West Indies team, which had to leave the tour after playing three T20Is.

The PCB added the West Indies have also agreed to play three T20s in Pakistan early next year, “the schedule of which will be announced in due course.”

Source: Dawn