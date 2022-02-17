ISLAMABAD: The National Covid-19 positivity rate remained lower than five per cent and only three metropolises reported a rate of over 10pc on Wednesday as the fifth surge of coronavirus has been subsiding with every passing day.

During the once 24 hours, further infections and 49 deaths were reported across the country, while cases were in critical care.

According to a document available with Dawn,14.47 pc positivity was reported in Muzaffarabad,13.68 pc in Peshawar and10.53 pc in Mardan. Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Gujrat, Nowshera, Bannu, Abbottabad and Quetta reported over 5pc positivity, but lower than 10pc.

Last month, 16 metropolises had reported over 10pc positivity rate.

As numerous as boluses of vaccine have been administered across the country. Over 120 million people have entered at least one cure, out of which further than 93m have come completely vaccinated.

While2.02 pc verified cases of Covid-19 failed in Pakistan, the global rate was1.51 pc. In Pakistan, 61pc people, who contracted the contagion, were manly. The average age of cases was between two months and over 100 times and median age was 63 times.

As numerous as 79pc of the departed were over the age of 50 times, 69pc had habitual comorbidity and 91pc of the departed remained hospitalised and their average stay was6.5 days, ranging from 1 to 173 days.