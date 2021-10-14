KU professor bestowed Muslim world science award

Pakistani Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary was named the 2021 Mustafa Prize Laureate for his administrations in the field of bio-natural science on Wednesday.

The Mustafa Prize, a top science and innovation grant, is conceded biennially to the top specialists and researchers from the Islamic world in four classes: Life and Medical Science and Technology, Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Information and Communication Science and Technology, and all spaces of science and innovation.

The prize was set up in 2012 as an image of logical greatness at the global level, and is viewed as the Nobel Prize of the Muslim world, as per a news discharge.

Five researchers from Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh, Lebanon and Morocco have been granted the 2021 Mustafa Prize in their individual fields of study.

The laureates in every classification will be granted $500,000, an award and a testament, as per the Mustafa Prize site.

Prof Dr Iqbal Choudhary, the overseer of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi, is a widely acclaimed restorative scientific expert. He has distributed 1,175 examination papers in the fields of natural and bio-natural science in worldwide diaries, 76 books and 40 sections in books distributed by significant US and European press. He has likewise gotten 40 US licenses up until this point.

Dr Iqbal’s work has been refered to by specialists from around the world — multiple times altogether — and his h-record is 70. Upwards of 94 nearby and worldwide researchers have finished their PhD degrees under his watch up until this point.

Dr Iqbal, who holds DSc, PhD, and CChem degrees, has been granted by various Pakistani state run administrations with the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

He has been chosen an individual by eminent institutes including the Academy of Sciences for the Developing World, Islamic World Academy of Sciences, Pakistan Academy of Sciences, Royal Society of Chemistry, and Chemical Society of Pakistan.

Prof Iqbal has recently been respected by the leader of Iran with the Khwarizmi International Award; leader of Azerbaijan with the ECO Award in Education; and the PM of Pakistan with COMSTECH Award in Chemistry.

He was given the esteemed title of recognized public educator by the Higher Education Commission in 2004 and worthy teacher by the University of Karachi in 2013.