Kashmiris to observe black day on Modi’s visit to IIOJ&K

MUZAFFARABAD: The recently chosen Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Indian Illegally-Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) was equivalent to re-awakening old animosities of Kashmiris.

Responding to Modi’s conceivable visit to held Srinagar, the AJK PM said that Kashmiris will notice the day as a dark day. Refering to the proceeded with carnage and savagery in the contested district, Sardar Ilyas said that it was officeholder upon the United Nations to assume its truly necessary part to stop the efficient massacre of Kashmiris on account of Indian occupation powers.

India, he said, has crossed every one of the restrictions of fierceness and savageness in Kashmir. Alluding to implemented vanishings, killing of youth in counterfeit experiences, the PM said that a great many Kashmiris covered in anonymous mass graves an extended the whole way across the area say a lot about Indian constraint and brutalities against Kashmiris.

Whenever Indian occupation powers were occupied with the massacre of Kashmiris, he said, Modi’s visit would be commensurate to aggravating some old animosities of Kashmiris. The visit, he said, was important for the BJP’s ploy to dupe the global local area by making a misleading idea that “everything is great in Kashmir”. He said Kashmiris will proceed with their battle until they accomplish their loved objective of independence from Indian occupation.

In the mean time, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has engaged the majority to join the opposition development against the Indian unlawful military control of Kashmir. In a proclamation gave on Tuesday, he said that the fights will be held in the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the involved valley. He named the impending visit of Narendra Modi to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on April 24 an intolerable intrigue to force settler plan on the Kashmiri public. Yet again he said that Narendra Modi usurped the essential privileges of Kashmiri individuals on August 5, 2019, adding that he is visiting the state to show predictability.

Ghazali kept up with that Modi is straightforwardly occupied with schemes against the Muslims’ deliberate massacre in India, especially in the IIOJ&K. “The merciless leaders of the Modi-drove Bharatiya Janata Party, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Ajit Doval, have grabbed the freedoms of 15 million individuals of the worldwide perceived questioned state,” he said.

Discussing the Indian PM Modi’s impending visit to the involved valley, he said that the Kashmiri public care very little about the visits of Indian rulers, including Modi as Jammu and Kashmir have never been important for India. Individuals of Jammu and Kashmir are as yet requesting free, fair and fair-minded mandate as per the UN goals, he added.

Ghazali spoke to the occupant AJK government and individuals to dissent on the event of Narendra Modi’s dubious visit to the state and make it clear to the world that we reject India’s tactical rule. He said that statewide obstruction development against the Indian military control of Kashmir has become inescapable.