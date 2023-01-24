Indian troops martyred 77 Kashmiris during last six months: Report

ISLAMABAD: During the last six months, from July to December of last year, Indian occupation forces are said to have killed at least 77 Kashmiris in unabated acts of state terrorism.

This was made clear in a report that was recently released by Kashmir Media Service in conjunction with the chapter of the All-Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK).

The title of the report: The data on Indian atrocities committed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) over the past six months are included in Human Rights Violations by Indian Troops in IIOJ&K.

It was made public at an event that was held at the Islamabad office of the APHC-AJK. Mahmood Ahmad Saghar, convener of the APHC-AJK, presided over the gathering, which also featured former AJK President Sardar Yaqoob Khan as its chief guest.

During the same time frame, according to the report, Indian troops and police carried out cordon and search operations in the occupied territory, resulting in the arrest of more than 300 young people and the injuries of dozens more.

According to the report, at least 17 journalists were harassed by Indian soldiers during this time. It has also mentioned the journalists Aasif Sultan, Fahad Shah, and Sajjad Gul’s ongoing illegal detention, as well as prominent human rights activists Khurram Parvez and Muhammad Ahsan Untoo.