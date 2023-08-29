Imran Khan’s sentence in the Toshakhana case is suspended by IHC

IHC announces short verdict on Toshakhana case.

PTI chief directed to submit surety bond of Rs100,000.

PTI counsel terms verdict victory for Constitution, law.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s sentence imposed on him in the Toshakhana case was suspended on Tuesday by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The IHC made public the brief decision it had reserved a day earlier ordering the authorities to grant the PTI leader bail.

The court declared that the specifics of the sentence suspension would be covered in the detailed verdict that would be delivered later.

Sources claim that the PTI leader has been instructed to provide a Rs. 100,000 surety bond in lieu of the bail.

The decision represents a significant victory for Khan in his legal battle against his conviction and sentence imposed in the Toshakhana case.

Khan was found guilty of corrupt practices related to the state gift repository earlier this month, and a district and sessions court in the federal capital sentenced him to three years in prison and assessed a fine of Rs100,000 as punishment. This decision disqualified Khan from running in the upcoming elections.

Immediately following the trial court’s decision on August 5, the former prime minister—who has been barred from holding any public office as a result of the conviction—was detained and has since been held in Attock jail.

Subsequently, Khan petitioned the high court against the Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar decision to convict him in the Toshakhana case filed by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

On Monday, a division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri concluded the proceedings on the plea and reserved the verdict.

Before the conclusion of proceedings, the counsel representing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Amjad Pervaiz presented his arguments opposing the pleas by the PTI chief.

To support the plea, PTI attorney Sardar Latif Khan Khosa emphasized three points: the suspension of his client’s brief sentence, a jurisdictional flaw, and improper authorization.

During the hearing on Monday, the electoral body’s attorney, however, described the opposition to the maintainability of the ECP’s complaint as being without merit.

He asserted that the defense’s witnesses were irrelevant because they were tax consultants, whereas the complainant had charged the former prime minister with filing a false declaration of assets.

He also objected to the request for suspension of Khan’s sentence, saying this is not a matter of right but the discretion of the court which could be exercised judiciously.

‘Victory for Constitution, law and justice’

Speaking to reporters outside of court, the PTI leader’s attorney, Shoaib Shaheen, declared: “Today is the day of victory for the Constitution, law, and justice.”

He enquired, “Who will make up for Imran Khan’s 25 days in jail?”

Trial court was criticized by Shaheen Khan’s three-year sentence was given by Judge Humayun Dilawar, who labeled Khan “biased” for not allowing the PTI leader to present his witnesses in court.

Shaheen concluded, “It is unfortunate that justice was assassinated.

“Today, the truth has won. The Constitution and law have won,” he said.

Plea moved to avert Khan’s arrest in any case

Ahead of the Toshakhana verdict, the PTI filed a new plea seeking the court’s directive to stop authorities from arresting Khan in any case.

The plea was filed in the IHC by PTI chief’s lawyer Salman Safdar.

The petition filed in the court to restrict the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau and police from arresting Khan.