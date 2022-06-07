Despite mega procurement, gross ventilator shortage in Kashmir

Srinagar: Ventilator deficiency proceeds to endanger and cost lives in Jammu and Kashmir regardless of an obtainment running into more than 2000 units in the beyond two years. Lack of staff to run this life-saving gear, specialists say, has made the ventilators out of reach.

A senior medical services official let Greater Kashmir know that albeit a mass transfer of ventilators was gotten last year, barely any of these could be put to use in significant tertiary consideration emergency clinics.

“The explanation is that the clinics have not extended their ICUs refering to space limitations and labor supply lack,” the chairman said.

Albeit none of the tops of the medical clinic organization was prepared to uncover the specific number of useful ventilators, Greater Kashmir has discovered that SKIMS Soura has 100 practical ventilators; SMHS Hospital has 49 utilitarian ventilators, while GB Pant Children Hospital has an ICU with 80 ventilators.

Aside from these three clinics, Lal Ded Hospital has a Neonatal ICU while Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar and Super Specialty Hospital Srinagar likewise have ICUs.

A specialist at GMC Srinagar expressed that regardless of having excess “back-up” ventilators, the accessibility has stayed pretty much similar throughout the course of recent years.

“For running a ventilator, we really want medical caretakers, professionals and specialists, including Anesthesia subject matter experts. The labor accessibility has not expanded, so there is a cutoff to the quantity of ventilators we can work,” he said.

J&K Government last year said that 2095 ventilators had been gotten by the UT through different COVID19 readiness bundles. It said that 80% of these ventilators were completely practical and had been introduced at different emergency clinics across locale, including the two DRDO Hospitals.

The Government said that 100 ventilators had been dispensed to SMHS Hospital, 80 to Chest Diseases Hospital and a lot more to other significant clinics in Srinagar and different regions.