Covid-19 daily report: 581 new cases, four deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan detailed 581 new Covid-19 cases and four passings on Saturday, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Sunday.

The general count of the contaminated individuals expanded to 1,562,888 the nation over with the new cases, as indicated by the information delivered by the service.

As per the service’s measurements, 30,527 individuals passed on from Covid-19 in Pakistan with the four recently revealed ones.

On Saturday, 19,591 tests were led all through Pakistan though the energy proportion remained at 2.97 percent.

There are 178 patients who are in basic condition.