267 dengue cases reported across Punjab

At least 267 people were afflicted by the dengue virus in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the health department shared that a total of 14,453 dengue cases were reported during the current year while 18 people lost their lives and 1125 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department reported 110 cases in Lahore, 55 in Rawalpindi, 26 in Gujranwala, 27 in Multan, six in Kasur, eight in Faisalabad, eight in Sheikhupura, three in Sialkot, thee in Okara and four cases in Sargodha during the last 24 hours.