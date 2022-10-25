HOBART: Zimbabwe trainer Dave Houghton has slammed the judges’ decision to carry on with their Super 12 match against South Africa at the Twenty20 World Cup indeed in”ridiculous” quantities of rain.

In a rainfall- hit stop- launch match in Hobart, South Africa were on the point of palm in their revised chase of 64 in seven overs when a final spell of showers forced a flop.

Quinton de Kock with an unbeaten 47 out 18 balls had steered the total to 51 for no loss in three overs but South Africa and Zimbabwe participated a point each in Group 2 on Monday.

“I do not suppose we should have indeed sailed a ball, to be fair” said Houghton.

“But the judges are the guys making those opinions out in the middle and they sounded to suppose it was fit to play. I differ with them, but there is not important I can do off the field.”

Zimbabwe won the toss and tagged to club but their innings only began after a rain detention of further than two hours and 30 twinkles and the match was reduced to nine overs a side.

Zimbabwe managed 79- 5, before De Kock replied with a flurry of fours and a six before rain arrived again, forcing the judges to cut overs further.

“The rain had got so heavy at one stage, it was ridiculous,” said Houghton.

“For utmost of the evening it was misty with drizzle, but it got to the stage where we could hear it thumping on the roof in the unker.

To me that is no longer mizzle and mizzle — that is time to get off the field.

“And the field was wet when we started, it was wet when South Africa contended , so they were delicate conditions for both sides.

“But it just got more and more wet as we sailed. I do not suppose the conditions were right to carry on playing.”

Zimbabwe presto bowler Richard Ngarava slipped and had to be taken off injured.

Houghton said” He is lying in the changing room with a bunch of ice strapped to his ankle. Obviously we are not too happy about the fact he is not in a great space for bowling at the moment.”

South Africa trainer Mark Boucher said Zimbabwe would have wanted to carry on if they had got into a analogous position as the Proteas.

“We sailed with a ball that was relatively wet as well,” he said.

“We were in a veritably good position. You walk down from this game thinking we were hard done by.”

The flop has left South Africa in a tricky spot in a group which includes heavyweights India and Pakistan. Only two brigades from the group make thesemi-finals.