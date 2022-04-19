Zelenskiy: Ukraine could become EU candidate within weeks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy officially presented a finished poll on European Union participation to an emissary on Monday and said he accepted this progression would prompt his nation acquiring up-and-comer status in practically no time.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave the poll to Zelenskiy during a visit to Kyiv on April 8, swearing a speedier beginning to Ukraine’s offered to turn into an individual from the EU following Russia’s attack of the country.

Zelenskiy presented the finished report to the EU’s agent to Ukraine, film delivered by his administration of the gathering showed.

“We unequivocally trust that this strategy (allowing of up-and-comer status) will happen before very long and that it will be positive for the historical backdrop of our kin, given the cost they paid on the way to autonomy and a vote based system,” the Ukrainian chief said during the gathering.

The appointee top of Zelenskiy’s office expressed before on Monday that he expected Ukraine would be conceded competitor status in June during a planned gathering of the European Council, which includes heads of EU part states.

The European Commission, the EU chief body, should give a suggestion on Ukraine’s consistence with the fundamental enrollment rules, he added.

As a competitor country, Ukraine would begin talks on adjusting its regulations to the lawful structure of the European Union.