Young man in Karachi shot and killed by robbers

KARACHI: According to police, armed robbers shot and killed a young guy in Saudabad on Sunday.

The person who was fired at and injured in Liaquat Market, H-Area, next to Farooqi Masjid, was identified as 35-year-old Nabeel Nisar.

According to the authorities, the incident happened when he refused to comply with an attempt at armed robbery.

After being moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), he passed away while receiving care there.

After the victim’s burial, the police promised to file a case based on the family’s complaint.

Suspect killed by mob beating

Sunday, while receiving treatment, a suspected robber who was severely injured by a mob beating in Gulshan-i-Iqbal passed away.

A representative for the Edhi Foundation stated that on February 19, locals in Metroville-III apprehended the suspect, who was in his late 20s. After being assaulted, rescue personnel brought him to the JPMC, where he passed away while receiving care.

It was not until late at night that his identification could be determined.

SOURCE: DAWN NEWS

