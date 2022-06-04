Yasin Malik’s sentencing to be taken up with ICJ

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Bar­rister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Friday requested that the public authority raise the disavowal of right to fair preliminary to Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) boss Yasin Malik and his vile condemning of life detainment by an Indian court at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and other significant gatherings.

He was talking at a question and answer session alongside Malik’s better half Mushaal Hussein Mullick at her home in the capital.

Focusing on that there was a critical need to raise the issue at the ICJ, Barrister Chaudhry said: “Just 22 days are left inside which an allure against Yasin Malik’s conviction and exploring of the case could be recorded in the International Court of Justice.”

Inferable from certain restrictions, the president said, the AJK government couldn’t record an allure with the ICJ.

Mushaal expresses stressed over spouse’s life; Bilawal keeps in touch with UN secretary general

“According to rules, just part states reserve the privilege to get to the court and record an allure with it,” he added. He said the time had finally come to raise the issue all the more overwhelmingly at the ICJ, the UN Commission for Human Rights and other pertinent bodies.

Alluding to his forthcoming visit to the United Kingdom, Ireland and Brussels, Barrister Sultan said he would raise the issue of Malik’s vile condemning at each gathering.

Talking on the event, Mushaal Mullick, spouse of Yasin Malik, said it was important to move toward the International Court of Justice against his life-term sentence on the grounds that the JKLF pioneer was not an occupant of India and was being rebuffed under Indian regulation.

Ms Mullick, who is additionally executive of the Peace and Culture Organization, said she was stressed over the existence of her significant other who was moved to a secluded cell in the famous Tihar prison.

Bilawal keeps in touch with UNSC

Unfamiliar Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, as a component of Pakistan’s continuous endeavors to draw consideration of the worldwide local area to the disturbing circumstance in India-held Kashmir, has composed a letter to United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres, adds APP.

The letter dated May 31 notified the UN secretary general of the conditions of Yasin Malik’s conviction in an obviously questionable and politically-roused case recorded by the Indian National Investigation Agency, his ongoing diseases and the heartless treatment distributed to him in Indian prisons.

It likewise featured that the detainment of Yasin Malik, his farce preliminary on prepared charges, his malevolent conviction and the endeavor to depict the genuine opportunity battle of the Kashmiris as psychological oppression showed India’s outright

negligence of its global legitimate commitments, a public statement gave by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday said.