Xiaomi to build electric vehicle plant in Beijing with annual output of 300,000 units

SHANGHAI: Chinese cell phone goliath Xiaomi Corp will fabricate a plant that can deliver 300,000 vehicles every year in Beijing for its electric vehicle unit, experts in the capital said on Saturday.

The plant will be built in two stages and Xiaomi will likewise fabricate its auto unit’s central command, deals, and research workplaces in the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, the public authority upheld financial improvement organization Beijing E-Town said on its authority WeChat account.

Beijing E-Town said it expected the plant to arrive at large-scale manufacturing in 2024, an objective declared by Xiaomi’s Chief Executive Lei Jun in October.

In March, Xiaomi said it would focus on putting $10 billion in another electric vehicle division north of 10 years. The organization finished the business enrollment of its EV unit in late August.

The organization has been opening a large number of stores to spike homegrown deals development for its cell phone business however at last expects to utilize these shops as a channel for its arrangements to sell electric vehicles.