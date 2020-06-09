Xbox Series X: Microsoft tailors launch plans for the pandemic

The biggest challenge facing Microsoft and Sony’s next generation consoles – the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 – might not be proving the most powerful or having the best games at launch but the fallout from Covid-19.

Many gamers will have less spare cash to spend. And there has been speculation supply-chain problems caused by the pandemic will lead to manufacturing delays and higher costs.

This was supposed to be the week of the giant E3 games expo, in Los Angeles, a chance to build hype for the launches.

Instead, Xbox will give a first look at some games in development via a streamed event in July.

