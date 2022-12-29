Worldwide, a Twitter outage affects thousands of users

Twitter experienced a significant blackout on Wednesday, leaving a huge number of clients worldwide unfit to get to the well known virtual entertainment stage or utilize its key highlights.

More than 10,000 users in the United States, approximately 2,500 in Japan, and approximately 2,500 in the United Kingdom were affected at the peak of the disruption, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages through a variety of sources, including user reports.

The website claims that by Wednesday evening, reports of Twitter outages had significantly decreased.

When asked for comment, Twitter did not immediately respond. The status page of the social network shows that all systems are working.

Some users were unable to access their Twitter accounts from desktops or laptops during the outage. The mobile app’s features, including notifications, were also impacted by the issue.

Others posted updates and memes about the service disruption on Twitter, and the hashtag #TwitterDown became a popular trend.

An error message stating “” appeared when attempting to log in to Twitter from the desktop for some users. Despite the fact that it was not your fault, something went wrong. Let’s try once more.”

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, wrote that he could still use the service.

Musk responded to a question about whether Twitter was broken by posting, “Works for me.”

Works for me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2022

The outage occurs two months following Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, which has been fraught with controversy and chaos.

According to some estimates, hundreds of Twitter employees left the social media company in November, including engineers who were in charge of fixing bugs and preventing service outages.

This year, outages have also affected other large technology companies. Millions of people lost access to government, transportation, and banking during a nearly 19-hour service outage at Canada’s largest telecom operator, Rogers Telecommunications, in July.