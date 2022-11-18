ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday prompted the world to speak with one voice to press India to desist from altering the demographics of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) through compulsion and by unilateral and illegal means.

The world must speak with one voice to prompt India to desist from altering the demographics of IIOJK through compulsion and by unilateral and illegal means.

It must incontinently undo all posterior legal and executive measures that aim to rob the Kashmiri people of the popular maturity and their ethnical identity, ” recently appointed Foreign Office prophet Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in her maiden daily press briefing then.

She said Pakistan wished to remind the world that the only durable result to the Jammu and Kashmir disagreement lies in holding a free and unprejudiced plebiscite, as espoused in applicable UN Security Council judgments , to enable the people of Kashmir to exercise their right of tone- determination.

Pressing the major politic engagements during the last two weeks, the prophet acquainted the media of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s participation in the COP27 World Leaders Summit from November 6-8 in Sharm El-Sheikh.

She said the visit gave Pakistan an occasion to punctuate the climate- convinced flood tide catastrophe in Pakistan and the impact of climate change particularly being faced by developing countries.

The prophet said the high ministerco-chaired with Norwegian and Egyptian counterparts a High-position symposium on Climate Change and Sustainability of Vulnerable Communities besides attending the Middle East Green Initiative Summit.

She told the media that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shouldered a visit to Saudi Arabia from November 9- 10 and co-chaired the JointSub-Committee meeting of the initial session of the Ministerial Committee of the Political and Security Pillar of the Saudi- Pakistan Supreme Coordination Committee(SPSCC).

He also held a meeting with the Secretary General of the GCC to bandy the indigenous situation in Afghanistan and the recent cataracts in Pakistan with a focus on Pakistan- GCC cooperation to alleviate the impact of climate change.

The European Union Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson visited Pakistan from November 13- 14 and visited Peshawar and held meetings with applicable authorities on border operation.

The EU Commissioner’s visit concentrated on migration- related matters, including readmission and return of illegal settlers.

She also blazoned the launch of the Pakistan- EU Migration and Mobility Dialogue in the first half of coming time.

She said in a positive development, the United Kingdom has officially removed Pakistan from its list of High- threat Third Countries, in agreement with the decision taken by the Financial Action Task Force(FATF).

Briefing the journalists about the verdict in the 2021 Dasu terrorist attack case, the prophet said it had formerly again demonstrated Pakistan’s abiding commitment to counterterrorism.

She said Pakistan remained married to the safety and security of Chinese workers, systems and institutions in Pakistan and believed that the “ ironclad ” Pakistan- China All- Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership would noway be undermined by hostile forces.

Regarding the Indian media reports quoting the Director General International Atomic Energy Agency( IAEA) that the blasting of a BrahMos nuclear-able bullet into Pakistani home from India on March 9, 2022, wasn’t a cause of any specific concern for the IAEA, the prophet said DG IAEA’s statement should have been qualified by stating that IAEA has no accreditation on similar matters.

“But the Director General’s response can not be deliberately misinterpreted to trivialize the incident of a nuclear-able BrahMos bullet fire with grave counteraccusations for indigenous and global security,” she said.

India needs to explain several repeated incidents of nuclear and radioactive material theft and lawless trafficking that are more applicable to the IAEA accreditation, ” she remarked.

To a question about the progress in the case of Arshad Sharif’s murder, the prophet said the report of the disquisition platoon was awaited. The Foreign Office had eased the entire process and would continue to do so.

Asked about the schedule of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan, she said though the visit was in the workshop, the Foreign Office noway blazoned the dates of the visit or cancellation of the visit.

“The visit is being tallied and new dates of the visit are being verified in discussion with the Saudi side The highlight of the visit would be holding of the alternate meeting of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council(SPSCC) and signing of a number of MoUs covering colorful areas including profitable, trade, culture and investment etc,” the prophet remarked.

Replying to a question regarding the allocation of a politic passport to former high minister Nawaz Sharif, she said there were certain regulations and guidelines under which the Government of Pakistan issues politic passports to individualities.

“There’s a list of individualities who are entitled to politic passports and that includes former Prime Ministers and former chairpersons,” she said.

About the Donor’s Conference for Pakistan, the prophet said conversations were underway and the conference may most presumably take place in Geneva.

Source: APP