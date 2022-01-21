‘Work on Dasu dam site back on track’

BEIJING: Chinese For­eign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian brushed away media reports that propose the Chinese worker for hire has grounded from the Dasu dam project site.

At his customary preparation at International Press Center (IPC) on Thursday, Mr Zhao said he knew nothing about any preconditions set forward by the project worker for continuing work on the dam site.

“I’m not mindful of the circumstance you referenced. Supposedly, the Dasu hydropower project has continued,” he said.

A fear based oppressor assault on the dam site last July ended the existences of 10 Chinese and four Pakistani nationals while harming 28 others.

He said the China-Pakis­tan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was pushing ahead against a headwind presented by the pandemic.

He dismissed the reports that show the work on CPEC, a pilot task of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), had dialed back over the beyond three and a half years.

Mr Zhao said CPEC followed the standards of joint counsel and commitment for shared advantages. “Rece­ntly, we have seen [the]leader of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and a few media’s positive remarks on the headway made in the CPEC lead project,” he said.

With regards to the railroad project, the representative brought up that it included a colossal speculation and the specialists concerned were in discussion over it.

He said the case that little has been accomplished and no program was endorsed over the beyond three and a half years under CPEC was “unadulterated disinformation”.

No tags for this post.