Women sans hijab ‘trying to look like animals’, say Taliban

KANDAHAR: The Taliban’s strict police have set up banners across the southern Afghan city of Kandahar saying that Muslim ladies who don’t wear a hijab that completely covers their bodies are “attempting to seem to be creatures”, an authority affirmed on Thursday.

Since holding onto power in August, the Taliban have forced brutal limitations on Afghan ladies, moving back the minimal additions they made during the twenty years since the US attacked the nation and expelled the Taliban’s past system.

In May, the country’s preeminent chief and Taliban boss Hibatullah Akhundzada supported a declaration saying ladies ought to for the most part remain at home.

They were requested to cover themselves totally, including their countenances, would it be advisable for them they need to go out openly.

This week, the Taliban’s dreaded Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, which implements the gathering’s severe translation of Islam, set up banners across Kandahar city showing pictures of burqas.

“Muslim ladies who don’t wear the hijab are attempting to seem to be creatures,” say the banners, which have been slapped on numerous bistros and shops as well as on promoting hoardings across Kandahar — the true power focus of the Taliban.

Wearing short, close and straightforward garments was additionally against Akhundzada’s announcement, the banners say.

The service’s representative in Kabul was not reachable for input, but rather a top nearby authority affirmed that the banners were set up.

“We have set up these banners and those ladies whose countenances are not covered (in broad daylight) we will illuminate their families and make strides as per the pronouncement,” Abdul Rahman Tayebi, top of the service in Kandahar, said.

Akhundzada’s declaration orders specialists to caution and try and suspend from government occupations male family members of ladies who don’t consent.

Beyond Kabul, the burqa, the wearing of which was required for ladies under the Taliban’s most memorable stretch in power, is normal.