Srinagar: Police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly hurling a petrol lemon on a CRPF cellarage in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla quarter before this week.

Quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, news agency GNS linked the indicted as Haseena Akhtar.

Kumar said Akhtar is an”OGW of LeT” adding three FIRs under UAPA have been lodged against her.

The IGP Kashmir had on Wednesday said that the woman behind hurling of the petrol lemon had been linked.