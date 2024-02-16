“Winners” of the poll PPP and Muttahida urge runners-up not to plunge the nation into anarchy

KARACHI: On Thursday, the political rivals Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) issued a joint warning, stating that demonstrations by various parties against alleged election manipulation “would not serve the country”.

The MQM-P and PPP leaders urged the protesting parties to go on and accept the poll results, stating that the nation’s current economic state “couldn’t afford any political instability.”

Leaders of the two parties stated at separate press conferences that the political unrest would only exacerbate the crisis and ultimately harm the goal of economic revival, which was reliant on bailout assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Targeting the establishment will not advance Pakistan’s interests or democracy during a time when “eyes of neighboring nations are on our country,” as the MQM-P first warned in a subdued caution to the major parties.

“Imagine what might occur if the government decides to react to these allegations,” Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui stated during a press conference held at Pakistan House, the MQM-P headquarters.

“To help Pakistan out of its present predicament, all political players in the nation should demonstrate unity and a spirit of sacrifice. Attacking the military establishment is bad for the health of the country and the stability of democracy. When everyone doubted that the elections would take place on schedule, the institutions fulfilled their responsibility to ensure that they happened on time. Now is an opportunity to make one’s share of sacrifices in order to pull the nation out of its worst crisis.

The PPP’s communication secretary, Shazia Marri, used a similar line but a different approach.

Speaking at a press conference at Bilawal House alongside her party colleague Jamil Soomro, she listed several allegations of election tampering in rural Sindh on February 8, but asserted that the PPP’s decision to proceed was only motivated by the desire to maintain political stability and bolster the nation’s democracy.

She also questioned the Grand Democratic Alliance’s protest strategy, which calls for a roadblockade.

She claimed that the blockade will only cause suffering for Sindhis.

“We would pursue our case in all pertinent and lawful forums [opposing rigging],” she declared.

However, we would participate in this democratic process and want the parliament to be elected. There would be no mayhem from us. Democracy would not be allowed to suffer. We wouldn’t engage in divisive and hateful politics.

SOURCE: DAWN NEWS