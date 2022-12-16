Williamson steps down as NZ test captain, Southee takes over

The New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) announced on Thursday that Tim Southee has taken over as the country’s Test captain in place of Kane Williamson.

Williamson took over in 2016 and captained New Zealand in 40 tests, winning 22 of them, losing 10 of them, and drawing eight. He also led the team to victory over India in the 2021 World Test Championship final.

Williamson stated, “For me, test cricket is the highest level of the game, and I’ve enjoyed the challenges of leading the team in the format.”

“At this point in my career, I believe the time is right for this decision,” says captain, “because captaincy comes with an increased workload both on and off the field.”

Williamson has stated that he will continue to play in all three formats and will continue to serve as New Zealand’s white-ball captain.

Southee, who remained in as skipper for 22 Twenty20 internationals between 2017-21, will lead the test group on their next task – a two-match series in Pakistan beginning in the not so distant future.

Southee stated, “It’s just a massive honour to be appointed as test captain.” He added, “It’s been a surreal few days.”

“I’m really excited by the opportunity to lead the team in this format; I love test cricket because it’s the ultimate challenge.”

NZ announces squad for Pakistan tour

On Thursday, NZC also announced their Pakistan tour squad, which includes spinner Ish Sodhi, who makes his fourth appearance in the Test team’s history in the longest format.

Glenn Phillips, a batsman who last played for New Zealand in a test match was against Australia in 2020. Fast bowlers Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult were not included because of injuries to their backs.

Ish Sodhi, a leg spinner, has been added to the 15-man New Zealand squad for the upcoming two-match Test series in Pakistan.

Glenn Phillips and uncapped Blair Tickner, both 30, have been included in the series, which will begin on December 26 in Karachi and conclude on January 3 in Multan.

When asked about the trio’s inclusion in the squad, New Zealand Coach Gary Stead stated, “I know all three of the guys have a real passion for the longest form of the game and are looking forward to getting into their red-ball work at the pre-tour camp in Lincoln this week.”

On Sodhi’s consideration, the Blackcaps mentor said that they have included Sodhi subsequent to taking a gander at the ongoing circumstances and style of play in the Pakistan and Britain Test series.

NZ squad: