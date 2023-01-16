WHO warns against use of Indian cough syrups

Delhi, India: Two Indian cough syrups have been linked to the deaths of at least 20 children in Uzbekistan, according to the World Health Organization.

WHO stated that Marion Biotech of India’s products were “substandard” and that the company had failed to guarantee their “safety and quality.”

Uzbekistan authorities said last month that at least 20 children died after consuming a syrup made by the company under the brand name Doc-1 Max. The alert was issued on Wednesday.

After that, the company’s production was stopped by the Indian health ministry, and Doc-1 Max could not be imported or sold in Uzbekistan.

According to the WHO alert, “unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and/or ethylene glycol as contaminants” were discovered during an examination of the syrup samples by Uzbekistan’s quality control laboratories. When consumed, diethylene glycol and ethylene are toxic to humans and can cause death.

“Both of these products might be allowed to be marketed in other countries in the region.” The WHO stated, “They may also have been distributed to other countries or regions through informal markets.”

According to the statement, the products were “unsafe and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death.” Officials from Marion Biotech did not respond to a request for comment immediately.

Since October, when the WHO linked another company’s medicines to a rash of child deaths in Gambia, it is the second Indian pharmaceutical company that regulators are looking into.