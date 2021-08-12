WHO mass-testing three potential Covid-19 medications

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday announced major international trials of three drugs to seek out out whether or not they improve the condition of hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

Artesunate, imatinib and infliximab are going to be tested on thousands of volunteer patients in additional than 600 hospitals in 52 countries.

“Finding simpler and accessible therapeutics for Covid-19 patients remains a critical need,” said WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Artesunate may be a treatment for severe malaria; imatinib a drug used surely cancers and infliximab a treatment for system disorders like Crohn’s and atrophic arthritis .

The coordinated research across dozens of nations allows the trial to assess multiple treatments employing a single protocol, thereby generating robust estimates on the effect a drug may wear mortality, including moderate effects, said the WHO.

The drugs were chosen by an independent expert panel for his or her potential in reducing the danger of death in hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

They were donated for the trial by their manufacturers and are already being shipped bent the hospitals involved.

The testing of artesunate, imatinib and infliximab on Covid-19 patients is that the second stage of the WHO’s Solidarity search for effective treatments against the killer disease.

Previously, four drugs were evaluated by the Solidarity trial, involving almost 13,000 patients in 500 hospitals across 30 countries. The provisional results issued in October showed that remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir and interferon had little or no effect on hospitalised patients with Covid-19. the ultimate results are due out next month.

“We have already got many tools to stop , test for and treat Covid-19, including oxygen, dexamethasone and IL-6 blockers. But we’d like more, for patients in the least ends of the clinical spectrum, from mild to severe disease,” Tedros told a press conference .

The WHO Covid-19 Therapeutics Advisory Group recommended evaluating the anti-inflammatory properties of artesunate, which has been extensively utilized in the treatment of malaria and other parasitic diseases for quite 30 years, and is considered being very safe.

A randomised clinical test within the Netherlands reported that imatinib, alittle molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor, might confer clinical benefit in hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile infliximab has shown favourable efficacy and safety in restricting broad spectrum inflammation,

including within the elderly populations who are the foremost clinically susceptible to Covid-19.