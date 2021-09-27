close to

within the

which suggests

there’s

for a few

All Saints’ Day

won’t

a number of

WhatsApp is employed to removing the support for specific Android versions. this is often a standard technique because developers always like better to support the most recent OS updates, and it’s hard to always support old versions. It’s the case of Android OS 4.0.4 and older versions: WhatsApp has announced that they’re going to not support Android phones running those versions after a replacement WhatsApp beta for Android update.

What are you able to do to continue using WhatsApp on those versions? Unfortunately, you won’t be ready to update WhatsApp after All Saints’ Day, 2021, and your current WhatsApp update goes to expire after a particular date.

You need to modify to a replacement Android device on a supported Android version if your device is old, so make certain to copy your chat history. Note that WhatsApp is additionally getting to support chat history migration from Android to iOS during a future update if you’re interested to modify it to iPhone.