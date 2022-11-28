WhatsApp Web users can now share contact cards

Meta-possessed WhatsApp is on a roll as it continues to keep its iOS, Android, and Windows users staying for instigative features every other day.

The social messaging company is set to roll out its rearmost update for Windows druggies who’ll now be suitable to partake contact cards in Windows.

After adding the point to produce pates within the converse, WhatsApp — in its rearmost point — will let druggies partake contact cards in the same converse share distance where they can formerly look for the option to partake lines and produce pates.

To check if the update is formerly performing, users should look for “Connections” in their WhatsApp accounts.

“When you use this point, you’ll be suitable to partake a contact card so the philanthropist can fluently add it to their address book,” WaBetaInfo reported.

To use this point, users should install WhatsApp’s Windows2.2247.2.0 update from the Microsoft Store.