WhatsApp to introduce global voice message player soon

WhatsApp is working on introducing new features for voice communications, a limited weeks after the eyeblink-messaging app introduced features that enabled addicts to attend to voice notes at different playback darlings, revealed WABetainfo.

In what’s likely to be admitted as welcome news for millions of WhatsApp addicts around the globe, the new attribute allows addicts to attend to voice notes or communications yea after leaving colloquies.

WhatsApp has decided to call the peculiarity the” global voice dispatch player” because it’ll be cascaded to the top of the usage, hence it’ll always be visible when you open any section of the app.

Freaks will be good to break and dismiss a voice dispatch at any time.This affection will prove handy when people admit voice notes of large durations. At akin given times, addicts can keep on consigning communications to other connections while the voice communication continues to play in the background.

“This affection was spotted during the development of WhatsApp beta for iOS (so it’s still not available), but WhatsApp is also planning to introduce the same affection on WhatsApp beta for Android as well, so be sure to follow us if you want to admit our updates when there’s news,” wrote WABetainfo.

The attribution is presently under development and will be soon revealed for WhatsApp cult worldwide.

WhatsApp rolls out new dissolving communications features moment

A day anteriorly, WABetainfo had reported that WhatsApp is set to introduce new features related to dissolving communications that the app is launching to amend a addict‘s experience.

The new attribute will be called‘ New Durations and Delinquency Chronometer‘for the time being. The new features are meant to be tools to efficiently manage dematerializing communications.

The first of the two features will give addicts control over new brief durations. Anteriorly, the communications set to’ dematerializing communications‘ used to dematerialize after seven days. But now, WhatsApp will introduce measures to assure the duration can be managed.

Dopers will be equal to set the” evaporating communications” option to different durations, connate as 24 hours, 90 days, and yea seven days.

The other option is about creating a failure communication clock for new converses. A dopehead can enable this differentia by visiting the WhatsApp SecludednessSetting.However, the dopehead will have the evaporating communications option enabled in all new converses for a elected duration, If enabled.

Notwithstanding, their living discourses and new groups won’t be affected by the timekeeper, If a druggie enables the neglect dispatch timekeeper.