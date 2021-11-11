WhatsApp rolls out new interface

WhatsApp has carried out refreshed gathering and contact data for explicit beta clients in the new 2.21.23.12 variant, which it has submitted in the Google Play Beta Program, WABetainfo detailed.

In a prior variant, as per WABetainfo, WhatsApp had delivered another interface for survey business Info, however it was not accessible for contact Info.

To affirm whether you have the refreshed interface, open contact or gathering data – ensure it’s not business information.

“Note that the new interface doesn’t permit seeing notices for non-business accounts: this component is accessible just in Business Info and there are no insights concerning the accessibility for Contact Info at the present time,” the report said.

WhatsApp is carrying out this interface for explicit beta analyzers today, worry don’t as well if your WhatsApp account didn’t get the component, it added.