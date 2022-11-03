WhatsApp is back with its rearmost update for users who’ve been staying to see their incorporations on the app.

Users now have a new way to express themselves with the operation’s rearmost point to help them personalise their virtual identity using the app’s settings.

Once users set up their incorporations, they can start transferring them as stickers after opening the icon runner on the converse keyboard, according to WABetaInfo.

“WhatsApp will automatically produce a new sticker pack after configuring an icon so you can partake stickers with your musketeers and family. In addition, you can also choose an icon to use as your profile print on WhatsApp,” WABetaInfo reported.

The website added that if a stoner is looking to discover the point’s vacuity for their WhatsApp account, they can check in their WhatsApp Settings and look for a section called “icon”. still, they can fluently produce their icon, If it’s visible.