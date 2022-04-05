WhatsApp for iOS is limiting the number of forwarded messages to prevent misinformation

WhatsApp to limit number of forwarded messages to prevent misinformation. WhatsApp is planning to add features that will stop the spread of forwarded messages, to prevent misinformation.

WhatsApp is planning to globally introduce a feature that will limit the number of forwarded messages to prevent the spread of misinformation.

In a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is already available in beta version 22.7.0.76 of WhatsApp for iOS. Currently the feature only works for forwarded messages, but the company aims to do more to prevent spam and spread fake information.

In this update version, users will only be able to forward one message at a time. The app already differentiates messages that have been forwarded once and those that have been forwarded multiple times. The former can be forwarded five times while the latter will be limited to once forward.

The publication also reported that WhatsApp is planning to replace the camera icon with a Communities feature, which will bring people together under group admins who will have more control on the platform. It said the feature will work like a Group chat, as a private place between people, secured with end-to-end encryption.

Source: Express tribune