WhatsApp carries out ‘View Once’ highlight that erases photographs, recordings opening

Taking photos and recording videos of just about every fun, important, and therefore the random moment has become common within the times , but not every memory should leave a digital print.

To provide users with an opportunity to share the instant with others and not leave a digital footprint, WhatsApp has unrolled “View Once” photos and videos that disappear from the chat after they’ve been opened, giving users greater control over their privacy.

For example, you would possibly send a “View Once” photo of some new clothes you’re fitting at a store, a fast reaction to a flash in time, or something sensitive sort of a Wi-Fi password.

“As with all the private messages you forward WhatsApp, ‘View Once’ media is protected by end-to-end encryption so WhatsApp cannot see them,” the messaging app’s blog said.

They will even be clearly marked with a replacement “one-time” icon.

After the media has been viewed, the message will appear as “opened” to avoid any confusion about what was happening within the chat at the time.

We’re rolling out the feature to everyone starting in the week and are looking forward to feedback on this new thanks to sending private and disappearing media, the messaging app said.

More features:

1. Media won’t be saved to the recipient’s photos or gallery.

2. Once you send a ‘view once’ photo or video, you won’t be ready to view it again.

3. You can’t forward, save, star, or share photos or videos that were sent or received with ‘view once’ media enabled.

4 . You can only see if a recipient has opened a view once photo or video if they need read receipts turned on.

5. If you don’t open the photo or video within 14 days of it being sent, the media will expire from the chat.

6. You must select view once media whenever you would like to send a view once photo or video.

7. View once media are often restored from backup if the message is unopened at the time of backup. If the photo or video has already been opened, the media won’t be included within the backup and can’t be restored.