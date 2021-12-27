What are the most downloaded applications of 2021?

Online media kept on having an amazing impact on individuals’ application use designs this year so it’s nothing unexpected that the most downloaded applications in 2021 to a great extent included web-based media applications.

As per measurements shared by Appfigures, TikTok came in at number 1, with in excess of 586 million new endorsers downloading the application this year.

Instagram was not a long way behind with 566 million downloads.

Meta applications Facebook and WhatsApp came in at number 3 and 4, with 474 million and 444 million downloads, individually.

Message added 365 million new clients to its endorser base, energized to some degree by discussion encompassing WhatsApp’s security.

Snapchat, Messenger, Zoom, Capcut, and Google Meet completed the main 10 downloads list.