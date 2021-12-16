West Indies’ tour of Pakistan in doubt after more Covid-19 cases

West Indies’ Cricket Board (CWI) is meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday to talk about whether to cancel the remainder of the continuous visit later five additional individuals from the visiting party, including three players, tried positive for Covid-19.

CWI said in an assertion only hours before the third Twenty20 International is booked to start in Karachi that the sheets were meeting to “decide if the visit can proceed”.

West Indies are additionally planned to play three one-day global matches in Pakistan.

Wicketkeeper Shai Hope, spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Justin Greaves, alongside partner mentor Roddy Estwick and doctor Akshai Mansingh, were viewed as sure later Wednesday’s tests.

“Each of the three players will in this manner miss the forthcoming matches and every one of the five people will stay confined from the remainder of the West Indies crew,” the CWI proclamation read.

“They will stay in disengagement for 10 days or until they return negative PCR test results.”

Quick bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers had before tried positive subsequent to showing up in Pakistan. A non-instructing individual from the West Indies staff had additionally tried positive.

West Indies are additionally without batsman Devon Thomas, who supported a finger injury to in the principal T20 match.

Pakistan has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20 series.