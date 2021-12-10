West Indies cricket team arrives in Karachi amid heavy security to play T20I, ODI series

The West Indies cricket crew showed up in Pakistan on Thursday for a little while which nearby authorities trust will scotch unpleasant recollections of a New Zealand visit deserted on security grounds.

The Windies will play three Twenty20 and three one-day internationals — all in Karachi — beginning on Monday, their first visit starting around 2018.

A Pakistani authority said a 26-part party had traveled to Karachi almost immediately Thursday prior to being accompanied by weighty security to the group lodging.

The series comes three months after New Zealand quit their first visit to Pakistan in quite a while in a matter of seconds before the initial match was because of begin following a security alert.

That was trailed by England’s choice to pull out visits by their people’s groups booked for October.

Pakistani authorities were incensed with the abrogations, contending safety efforts were lock-tight.

The cricket-frantic country persevered through a long spell without a visit from a global group following a fear assault on a transport conveying the Sri Lankan group in Lahore in 2009.

Pakistan had to play their home worldwide matches abroad — generally in the United Arab Emirates — until 2015 when typical help likely continued.

This West Indian crew is to some degree understrength, with regulars Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Lendl Simmons all quitting for individual reasons.

Previous captain Jason Holder is being refreshed, while Fabian Allen and Obed McCoy are out a direct result of wounds.

Last week, chief Kieron Pollard likewise pulled out through a hamstring injury, passing on the Twenty20 authority to Nicholas Pooran and ODIs to Shai Hope.

Four players — Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes and Odean Smith — will join the group later on Thursday.

The three T20Is are on December 13, 14 and 16, while the ODIs will be on Dec 18, 20 and 22.