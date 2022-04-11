We want peace with India, but it’s not possible without resolution of Kashmir issue

My first precedence is public harmony. We want peace with India, but peace isn’t possible without resolution of the Kashmir issue, Prime Minister- designate Shahbaz Sharif was quoted as saying by Pakistani media.

Talking to Geo News in Islamabad, Shahbaz Sharif also said that the new press would be formed in discussion with the opposition leaders.

“I would start a new period in the country and promote collective respect,”Shahbaz Sharif said, adding that he’d try to give relief to the people by perfecting the frugality of the country, Pakistani media reported.

On the question of Nawaz Sharif’s return and case, Shahbaz Sharif said that his case would be dealt with according to law.