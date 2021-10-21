Washington’s new exceptional agent for Afghanistan is an old Afghan hand

WASHINGTON: The Biden organization has chosen Thomas West, a negotiator with long stretches of involvement with managing Afghanistan, as America’s new Special Representative for the conflict-torn country.

Mr. West, who recently filled in as the Deputy Special Representative, replaces Zalmay Khalilzad who finished up the US-Taliban bargain in February 2020 following two years of arrangements.

Mr. West has likewise served on then-Vice President Joe Biden’s public safety group and on the National Security Council staff.

In an assertion given in Washington, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Mr. West “will lead US conciliatory endeavors, exhort the Secretary and Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, and organize intimately with the US Embassy Kabul’s essence in Doha on America’s inclinations in Afghanistan.”

The choice shows the Biden organization’s longing to remain drew in with Afghanistan regardless of the withdrawal of every one of its soldiers from the country in August this year.

Mr. West will likewise work with Pakistan to convince the Taliban to grow its administration and incorporate other strict and ethnic groups and political gatherings also.

He will likewise attempt to persuade the Taliban to regard basic liberties, resume schools for young ladies and permit ladies to work.

Envoy West will likewise be needed to guarantee customary helpful help to Afghanistan while the Taliban and Pakistan might request that he continue monetary guide and thaw Afghanistan’s stores in US banks.

The Biden organization held onto the resources and cut off monetary binds with Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in mid-August.

Taking note that Mr. Khalilzad was venturing down from his job, Secretary Blinked expanded his “appreciation for (Mr. Khalilzad’s) times of administration to the American public, expressed gratitude toward him for his administration, and invited Mr. West to the job.

Mr. Khalilzad filled in as the uncommon emissary for Afghan compromise under both the Trump and Biden organizations since September 2018, when then, at that point secretary of state Mike Pompeo carried him to lead arrangements with the Taliban and the Afghan government.

He additionally filled in as the US diplomat to Afghanistan from September 2004 to June 2005 and as minister to Iraq from June 2005 to March 2007. From April to January 2009, he was the US representative to the United Nations.

Mr. Khalilzad filled in as US Special Representative for Afghanistan for over three years and arranged the US-Taliban bargain in Doha, Qatar, which at last prompted the withdrawal of all unfamiliar soldiers from Afghanistan in August 2021.

He has been reprimanded for finishing up an arrangement that his faultfinders say plainly preferred the Taliban and cut down the US-moved government in Kabul.

Mr. Khalilzad will venture as the week progressed. He said in his abdication letter that subsequent to passing on the taxpayer-supported organization he would keep for dealing with the sake of the Afghan public.