Vince century assists England with fixing ODI whitewash

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s stunning knock of 158 was vain as England’s second-string side completed a record run chase at Edgbaston to win by three wickets on Tuesday and clinch the three-match One-day International series 3-0.

Set a target of 332 for victory, James Vince smashed 11 boundaries on the way to his maiden ODI century (102) which helped guide England home with two overs to spare as a sloppy Pakistan dropped catches and conceded runs through several misfields.

Opener Dawid Malan was sent back for a second straight duck within the series but Phil Salt (37) and Zak Crawley (39) — both dismissed by Haris Rauf — attacked the bowlers to stay the chase on target, with the primary 100 runs scored by the 13th over.

Skipper Ben Stokes (32) lived dangerously and was an excuse by Pakistan when he was dropped within the deep on 7 and 18 before a slog sweeps away spinner Shadab Khan drew a faint edge to wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Vince built a 129-run partnership with Lewis Gregory, who contributed with an important 77 before he was dismissed when Shadab caught a high, swirling ball because the all-rounder attempted to launch Haris into the stands.

Gregory’s wicket, with 29 to urge, gave Pakistan a lifeline but Craig Overton (18) and Brydon Carse (12) remained unbeaten to guide England home amid a celebratory mood within the stands at Edgbaston.

Earlier, Babar’s career-best score was the cornerstone of the Pakistan innings. He was running out of partners and fell within the final over when he was caught off a top edge while going for an enormous shot.

Babar, who is ranked favorite among batsmen in ODIs, fell 15 runs in need of 4,000 runs and therefore the crowd gave the 26-year-old an ovation as he walked back to the pavilion.

England next plays Pakistan in three Twenty20 Interna­tionals, ranging from Friday at Trent Bridge.

