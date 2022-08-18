Vietnam Reports 2,814 New COVID-19 Cases

HANOI: Vietnam recorded 2,814 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, somewhere near 169 from Tuesday, as indicated by its Ministry of Health. Every one of the new cases were privately sent, said the service. The recently detailed diseases carried the absolute count to 11,373,276. The nation revealed three new passings from the pandemic in the northern Quang Ninh area, the capital Hanoi and the southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau region on Wednesday, carrying the absolute fatalities to 43,103. As of Wednesday, there were 226 extreme cases needing helped taking in the Southeast Asian nation, as per the service.

Cross country, 10,040,338 COVID-19 patients, or more than 88% of the absolute diseases, have recuperated.

Almost 252.1 million portions of COVID-19 immunizations have been managed in the nation, remembering over 216.6 million shots for individuals matured 18 or more, said the service.

Vietnam has proactively recorded COVID-19 diseases with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.74, and BA.2.12.1 sub-variations, and is speeding up the vaccination of its kin with a fourth immunization portion.