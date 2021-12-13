Veteran politician pens memoirs on Kashmir issue

MUZAFFARABAD: Justice resigned Abdul Majeed Mallick, an unmistakable Kashmiri law specialist and legislator, has at long last distributed his journals to the advantage of the perusers anxious to peep into the pre-and post-1947 advancements in the contested Himalayan area of Kashmir through his eyes.

Having turned 89 this September, Mr Mallick appreciates great wellbeing with a shockingly decent memory and still has a functioning existence in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) lakeside city of Mirpur, where he gets guests at his place and furthermore goes to outside occasions in regards to Kashmir issue.

Brought into the world in a rural town of Dadyal he picked a profession in law and rehearsed it at first in Lahore from 1956 to 1958 preceding getting back because of family’s movement directly following development of Mangla Dam.

Back in AJK, Mr Mallick was profoundly connected with the visionary Kashmiri pioneer Khurshid Hassan Khurshid otherwise known as K.H. Khurshid since early on. At the point when Mr Khurshid dispatched his Jammu Kashmir Liberation League (JKLL) party in 1962, Mr Mallick was selected its establishing boss coordinator.

In 1967, Mr Mallick turned into JKLL’s secretary general and stood firm on this foothold throughout the following 11 years. Since he was likewise a famous rehearsing attorney, he was accepted in the AJK High Court as judge in May 1978.

There, he rose to the place of boss equity in August 1983 and held it until his retirement in September 1994 on accomplishing the time of superannuation.

Conversing with Dawn by phone on Sunday, Mr Mallick said his relatives, companions and devotees had for quite some time been requesting that he pen his own recollections about the beginning of Kashmir issue, endeavors by the Kashmiri chiefs for its settlement just as governmental issues in the freed region.

“Since my memory was teaching me a lesson, I figured I ought not frustrate them and compose my collection of memoirs,” he said.

“I have assembled my own perceptions and encounters which additionally incorporate a few discussions that poor person come out of the dark right up ’til the present time,” he said, adding that he accepted that an author ought to be reasonable for his perusers and cleared up everything without making a big deal about the reaction.