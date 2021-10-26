Philander advises Pakistan team to ‘forget’ win against India, focus on Kiwis’ encounter

ISLAMABAD Pakistan bowling trainer Vernon Philander says he wants the players to” forget about what happed“on Sunday, pertaining to the major 10- gate palm against India, and concentrate on the forthcoming T20 World Cup matches.

“ Yes, it was a massive palm against India and I’m agitated to have achieved such a big palm in my first match as Pakistan’s bowling trainer. We celebrated the palm Sunday and that was it. I’ve told my players to stay predicated by forgetting about what has happed the other day,”Philander was quoted as saying by the The News.

He was addressing a virtual media talk ahead of another largely– charged T20 World Cup hassle against New Zealand moment (Tuesday) in Sharjah, UAE.

Philander said this ( win against India) is” just the launch of the mega event“, explaining that the players will need to concentrate indeed more.”We should get ready for tougher matches ahead of us, especially against New Zealand,” he said.

Pakistan match against New Zealand veritably important Vernon Philander

Philander nominated the hassle against New Zealand as yet another big game as far as Pakistan’s chances of progressing to the coming stage were concerned.

“ Tuesday’s match is veritably important from Pakistan’s perspective as such our focus is on our alternate spin. Hopefully, the boys will reset their focus and be ready,” he said.

The bowling trainer was not ready to bandy Pakistan’s combination for the match against New Zealand. “ It’s all up to the captain and the trainer to finalise the combination.”

‘Hasan is a champion bowler’

Hasan Ali is a champion bowler, Philander said, opining on Hasan Ali conceding too numerous runs against India in the nature.

Philander admitted Ali conceded too numerous runs, but said that”someone has to go under the hammer”in such a big match.

“There were short boundaries which were also a reason for conceding fours and sixes. Overall, I suppose the bowling was exceptional and that’s why we confined India to a low aggregate,” he said.

Philander all praises for Shaheen Shah Afridi

Philander was all praises for Shaheen Shah Afridi too, felicitating him for his” exceptional quality of bringing the ball into the right-hander”.

“ He’s exceptional as well as able of making a difference. When you drift presto and have the capability to move the ball in both directions, you’re an asset to the platoon. It’s always awful to have such a gift. His line was fantastic last night. I just encourage him what he has been doing for his country,” Philander was quoted as saying by the publication.

Bowling trainer bothered about inconsistency

Philander agreed that inconsistency had been an issue with the Pakistan platoon over the times, expressing solicitude over it.

“That (inconsistency) is what we want to overcome as (the) platoon’s trainers. Hopefully, with the sweats of the trainers and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), effects are heading in the right direction,” he said.

On a particular front, Philander hoped that his association with the platoon will help Pakistan make progress. “ My trouble will be to help bowlers coliseum to their maximum capability.”