Vaccination mandatory for wedding guests in Punjab

LAHORE: While issuing a replacement Covid advisory, the Punjab government has declared vaccination mandatory for the people to avail different services privately and public sector and ordered deputy commissioners to make sure implementation of those guidelines within the districts.

According to a notification issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab here on Tuesday, unvaccinated people won’t be allowed to enter the weddings halls across the province.

Circulated among all the deputy commissioners (DCs) within the province, it said all the staff of the marriage halls would need to display “fully vaccinated” badges while discharging their duties.

The DCs are ordered to make sure that the doorway of the wedding halls are manned by the staff to prevent unvaccinated persons from entering the premises by verifying their status through the central or online system provided by the Punjab government.

The notification said the invitation cards should also mention that only “Covid vaccinated guests” were allowed to participate during a wedding.

The DCs were directed to dispatch teams to see that these protocols were being implemented within the marriage halls in their respective jurisdictions.