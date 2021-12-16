USF, Jazz ink deal to provide internet facility on motorway

ISLAMABAD: Travelers at M3 — Lahore to Abdul Hakeem area — and M5 — Sukkur to Multan Motorway — will benefit the fast portable broadband and telecom administrations inside a year, as an agreement in such manner was endorsed here on Wednesday.

The Rs300 million agreement was granted by the Universal Service Fund (USF) to Jazz for giving high velocity portable broadband administrations at the 230km-long M3, from Lahore city to Abdul Hakeem exchange in Khanewal region, just as the 392km-long Sukkur-Multan Motorway.

The agreement was endorsed by Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, CEO of the USF, and Mudassir Hussain, VP of Jazz. Serve for Itself and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque and Communications Minister Murad Saeed saw the agreement marking function.

Talking on the event, Murad Saeed said that web network on motorways was an office as well as given quick reaction if there should arise an occurrence of any crisis.

The M3 web network task will likewise give high velocity portable broadband admittance to 54.92km of unserved street section that goes through Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Khanewal.

The M5 undertaking will cover 78.85km of unserved street going through Multan, Baha­walpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Kash­more, Ghotki and Sukkur.