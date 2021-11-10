Users to pay Rs34bn more for power used in September

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday informed an extra fuel cost charge of Rs2.51 per unit to customers with the goal that ex-Wapda dissemination organizations (Discos) could clean up extra income of Rs34 billion in November.

In a warning gave on Tuesday, the controller said it “has checked on and surveyed an expansion of Rs2.5272/kWh in the appropriate tax for XW-DISCOs because of varieties in the fuel charges for the period of September 2021”.

The increment has been permitted by virtue of month to month fuel cost change (FCA) for power devoured in September. This will be charged to shoppers in the current charging month (November). The levy increment will be appropriate to all purchasers, with the exception of help buyers utilizing 50 units each month. This FCA is likewise not appropriate to K-Electric purchasers.

The controller had led a formal proceeding on the matter on Oct 27. Discos had requested with regards to Rs2.66 per unit expansion in power rates because of higher age cost in September with extra income guarantee of Rs36bn.

For all ex-Wapda Discos, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) asserted that Discos had charged a reference fuel cost of Rs5.023 per unit to buyers in September, however the genuine fuel cost ended up being Rs7.68 per unit, up 53pc, consequently an extra expense of Rs2.66 per unit ought to be charged to buyers.

Be that as it may, after different changes and denied claims, Nepra worked out an increment of about Rs2.52 per unit in extra FCA. The extra charge will stay pertinent for one month. Nepra worked out genuine fuel cost at Rs7.55 per unit in September.

The formal review was informed that the portion of reasonable hydropower in by and large power age had marginally improved, yet the expansion in costs of imported energizes — coal, LNG and heater oil — had required extra weight on customers.

Absolute energy age from all sources in September remained at 14,032 gigawatt hour (GWh) at an expense of Rs95.36bn. Of this, around 13,629 GWh was conveyed to Discos at Rs104.7bn. Strangely, the portion of hydropower supply expanded to 36.24pc in September from around 35pc in August and had no fuel cost.

Then again, LNG-based power commitment likewise expanded to 18.9pc in September contrasted with 18pc in August. The CPPA revealed that complete energy age from all sources in September remained at 14,032 GWh at an expense of Rs95.36bn or Rs6.80 per unit. Of this, around 13,629 GWh was conveyed to Discos at Rs104.7bn, at a normal pace of Rs7.68 per unit.

When contrasted and September 2020, the power age expanded by around 7pc, while the general fuel cost went up by practically 65pc. Of this, LNG-based fuel cost more than bent over (120pc) when contrasted and last year, while coal-based fuel cost was higher by 65pc when contrasted with September 2020. The portion of coal age remained at 17pc in September against 14pc in August, 18pc in June and 20pc in May.

Then again, age from heater oil-based plants remained at 7.1pc in September against 10.12pc in August, 14pc in June, 6pc in May and 2.62pc in April.

The portion of RLNG-based power age to the public matrix remained at 18.9pc in September, against 18pc in August, 20pc in July, 18.8pc in June and 22pc in May. The portion of nearby gas-based age marginally expanded to 8.9pc September against 8.17pc in August.

Then again, the portion of atomic power marginally dropped to 9.13pc in September against 10pc in August and 11.27pc in June. The portion of wind power and baggase remained at 1.76pc in September against 4pc in August.

The coal-based fuel cost likewise expanded to Rs10.1 per unit in September against Rs9 per unit in August and Rs8 per unit in the course of recent months.

Thermal power fuel cost remained at 98 paisa for every unit, while power delivered from neighborhood gas stayed unaltered at Rs8.3 per unit.