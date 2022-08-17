US won’t release frozen assets to Afghan central bank

WASHINGTON: On the main commemoration of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the Biden organization declared that it won’t deliver $3.5 billion in frozen Afghan assets, refering to the revelation of Al Qaeda pioneer Ayman al Zawahiri in Kabul.

“An American authority said the United States couldn’t ensure that the cash wouldn’t fall into fear monger hands, so it has precluded delivering it at any point in the near future,” The New York Times provided details regarding Tuesday.

Tom West, the State Department’s exceptional delegate for Afghanistan, told writers in Washington that he did “not see recapitalisation of the Afghan national bank as a close term choice”.

The Taliban’s “shielding of Al Qaeda pioneer Ayman al Zawahiri builds up profound worries we have with respect to redirection of assets to fear based oppressor gatherings,” he added.

A National Security Council (NSC) representative let CNN know that “there has been no change” in endeavors to get the assets to the Afghan public, yet Ayman al Zawahiri’s presence in Kabul straightforwardly affects how the organization manages the Taliban.

“The new disclosures of the Taliban’s blatant infringement of the Doha understanding represent the significance of staying clear-peered toward in our dealings with the Taliban. Our way to deal with the fate of these resources will keep on mirroring that reality,” the NSC representative said.

The New York Times noticed that the Biden organization illustrated its situation on the assets “on the one-year commemoration of the takeover of Afghanistan by the fanatic Tali­ban civilian army and a little more than two weeks after an American robot strike killed Ayman al Zawahiri on the gallery of a house attached to a group of the Taliban alliance in a selective territory of the Afghan capital”.

At a State Department news preparation, representative Ned Price said the organization was looking for elective ways of utilizing the cash to help Afghans when millions are distressed by a developing craving emergency.

The Washington Post noticed that a year subsequent to pulling out US troops, “the Biden organization employs sparse influence in Afghanistan as it battles to help poor Afghans, clear US partners and safeguard ladies’ freedoms in a country where it once held unrivaled influence”.

It called attention to that US authorities were presently “working with Islamic associations and countries including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as they look to utilize the couple of devices they need to impact the Taliban government — endorses and travel boycotts, and the commitment of expected political acknowledgment — in order to forestall psychological oppressor assaults, helping US-connected Afghans emigrate and recuperating an American prisoner”.