US thanks Pakistan for hosting ‘vital’ OIC summit on Afghanistan

US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Wednesday said thanks to Pakistan for facilitating the phenomenal meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers to talk about the circumstance in adjoining Afghanistan.

“The OIC unprecedented meeting on Afghanistan is a perfect representation of our aggregate assurance and activity to help those most out of luck. We say thanks to Pakistan for facilitating this essential gathering and welcoming the worldwide local area to keep collaborating to help the Afghan public,” Blinken said.



The OIC Extraordinary Session on Afghanistan is a prime example of our collective determination and action to help those most in-need. We thank Pakistan for hosting this vital meeting & inviting the global community to continue cooperating to support the Afghan people. #OIC4Afg — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 22, 2021



The OIC meeting was held in Islamabad on Sunday. Agents from 57 Islamic countries just as eyewitness assignments partook in the meeting during which it was chosen to set up a Humanitarian Trust Fund and Food Security Program to manage the quickly exasperating emergency.

The OIC, which is likewise the world’s second-biggest multilateral discussion, in a report embraced toward the finish of the uncommon meeting said it “will assume the main part in the conveyance of philanthropic and advancement help to individuals of Afghanistan”.

Read: Pak PM makes an attempt to rake up Kashmir at OIC meeting on Afghanistan’

Tending to the highest point, Prime Minister Imran Khan had given an unmistakable admonition to the worldwide local area, expressing that Afghanistan might actually turn into the greatest “man-made emergency on the planet” assuming the move was not made right away.

He said unsteadiness in Afghanistan would not be to anybody’s greatest advantage as it could prompt evacuee departure from the conflict desolated country and an elevated psychological oppression danger, especially from the aggressor Islamic State bunch.

After a day, the chief voiced hidden analysis at the US for making a compassionate emergency n Afghanistan and permitting it to decline.

“A man-made emergency is being made notwithstanding realizing that it very well may be turned away if (Afghanistan’s) accounts (in the US) are thawed and liquidity is placed into their financial framework,” PM Imran said while talking at a service held at Foreign Office to commend the accomplishment of the OIC meeting.

The greater part of the populace in Afghanistan, almost 22 million individuals, is confronting an intense food lack. Unicef appraises that some 3.2 million Afghan kids younger than five will experience the ill effects of unhealthiness this colder time of year.