US sends new lot of 4.7m doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan

The United States on Tuesday delivered 4.7 million more doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan, surpassing the total number of vaccines donated by the US to Pakistan over 61.5 million.

A statement issued by the US Department of State said that these vaccines have been donated to Pakistan as a part of the global vaccine-sharing initiative co-led by Gavi (the Vaccine Alliance), the WHO (World Health Organization) and CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness), COVAX programme to fight against COVID-19.

“As part of our ongoing solidarity with the people of Pakistan to combat COVID-19, the United States donated an additional 4.7 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses via #COVAX. In total, we have now donated over 61.5 million vaccines doses to Pakistan,” a statement from Department of State said.

As of now Pakistan has already achieved a target of vaccinating more than 100 million citizens against COVID-19.

Following the vaccination and sharp decline in the COVID cases, Pakistan scrapped all the restrictions and shutdown the National Command and Operation Centre, the body which was set up in March 2020 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to collect, analyse and process information, last month.