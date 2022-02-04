US says Islamic State leader killed in Syria raid

The head of the Islamic State bunch kicked the bucket in a US exceptional powers assault in northern Syria on Thursday when he exploded a bomb that killed him and relatives, the US organization said.

Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi had driven the gathering since the demise of its organizer Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was additionally killed when he exploded explosives during a US assault in 2019.

“Because of the ability and boldness of our military, we have removed the combat zone … the head of ISIS. All Americans have returned securely from the activity,” US President Joe Biden said in an assertion.



Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation. Thanks to the bravery of our Armed Forces, we have removed from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS.

Quraishi had remained generally in the shadows since succeeding Baghdadi who drove the gathering at the stature of its self-proclaimed caliphate, when it controlled wraps of Syria and Iraq and governed more than huge number of individuals.

Since its loss on the war zone almost three years prior, the gathering has been pursuing assaults in Iraq and Syria.

A senior US organization official told Reuters that Quraishi was killed in the assault.

“Toward the start of the activity the psychological militant objective detonated a bomb that killed him and individuals from his own family, including ladies and youngsters,” the authority said.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby prior depicted Thursday’s strike as a fruitful counter-psychological warfare mission, saying there were no US losses.

Syrian salvage laborers said somewhere around 13 individuals including six youngsters and four ladies were killed by conflicts and blasts that ejected after the attack started, focusing on a house in the Atmeh region close to the Turkish boundary.

US military strategies to make preparations for regular citizen losses are as of now under a magnifying glass following a high-profile mixed up drone strike in Afghanistan that the Pentagon at first hailed a triumph.

Various aggressor bunches with connections to Al Qaeda work in northwestern Syria, the last significant stronghold of radicals battling President Bashar al-Assad in the very long term Syrian conflict.

Heads of the Islamic State bunch have likewise hung out nearby.

Inhabitants said helicopters landed and weighty gunfire and blasts were heard during the strike that started around 12 PM.

US powers utilized clearly speakers to caution ladies and kids to leave the region, they said.