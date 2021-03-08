US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has proposed a UN-led peace conference to form an “inclusive government” in Afghanistan with the Taliban.

According to New York Times, Mr Blinken said in his proposal that the conference would aim to establish a three-month period of “reduction in violence” that would lead to a ceasefire.

The proposal was made by Mr Blinken in a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The letter from the US secretary was first published by TOLO news, an Afghan news outlet, and confirmed by the Times.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1611286/us-proposes-un-led-peace-conference-for-afghanistan

