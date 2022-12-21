US plans new Israel-Arab meeting, hopes for Netanyahu restraint

WASHINGTON: A US official stated on Tuesday that the incoming right-wing government of Benjamin Netanyahu is being urged to exhibit restraint by the United States, which is planning a meeting with Israel and Arab nations that recognize it early in 2023.

Netanyahu is set to get down to business with the most conservative government in Israel’s set of experiences including figures from the outrageous edges who firmly back growing settlements in Palestinian regions.

A senior US official stated that the United States intends to host a March 2023 meeting of foreign ministers from the so-called Negev summit “probably in the first quarter.”

The meeting with Israel’s then-centrist government brought the foreign ministers of Egypt, the first Arab nation to make peace with Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco to the Israeli desert. In the so-called Abraham accords, Egypt and Israel normalized relations in 2020.

According to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity, the accords are “near and dear to the heart of Prime Minister Netanyahu and so I imagine that he wants to continue to see that move forward.” The accords were also hailed as a signature achievement by the then-president of the United States, Donald Trump.

The official stated, “I think Israel has to factor that in.”

“That may make it easier or harder for these countries to actually engage, participate, and move forward, never mind bringing in new countries,” according to Israel’s actions.

In exchange for a promise by the Netanyahu government at the time not to proceed with the annexation of the West Bank, the United Arab Emirates initiated the Abraham accords.

The administration of President Joe Biden has issued a warning that it opposes annexation, the expansion of settlements, and has supported the establishment of a Palestinian state. However, the administration has avoided engaging in any significant diplomatic effort toward a goal that is regarded as having a low chance of success.